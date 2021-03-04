Boxing: Impressive debut by Jasmine; 4 Indian women assure themselves of medals at Boxam International

New Delhi, March 4, 2021

Young Jasmine (57 Kg) made a dazzling debut on Thursday at the senior level in an international tournament, chalking out a stunning 5-0 win over star USA pugilist Andrea Medina and, along with three other compatriots, made it to the semi-finals in the respective categories, thus assuring India of four medals at the Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain.

The Haryana girl Jasmine, scouted during an open challenge before participating at the national camp last year, showed her skillset by blanking the silver medallist from recently-concluded Strandja Memorial Tournament Medina.

Apart from Jasmine, three more women pugilists -- six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) -- also made it to the last-four stage.

Playing her first tournament since Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in March last year, Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom had to fight hard for her 3-2 victory against Italy's Giordana Sorrentino.

World Championships bronze medalist Simranjit Kaur and Asian champion Pooja Rani notched up comfortable 5-0 victories against Spain's Eugenia Albons and Italy's Assunta Canfora, respectively, in their quarter-finals.

However, Lovlina Borogohain (69kg), who also played her first tournament after a year, and Manisha Moun (57kg) could not progress into the last-four stage. While Lovlina lost 0-5 to Russia's Saadat Dalgatova, Manisha also suffered a 0-5 defeat against Italy's Irma Testa.

A 14-member Indian contingent (eight men and six women), including nine Olympic qualified and other top boxers, is taking part at the 35th edition of the tournament.

NNN