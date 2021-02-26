Boxing: Deepak stuns Olympic champion to enter final at Strandja Memorial Tournament

New Delhi, February 26, 2021

Deepak Kumar produced yet another scintillating performance as he stunned reigning Olympic champion Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in the 52kg semi-final bout at the 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria here today.

Showing great composure in the ring, the Asian Championship silver medalist Deepak secured a place in the final with a thumping 4-1 win against the more fancied Zoirov, who had won the 2019 World Championship title beating ace Indian boxer Amit Panghal.

Late last evening, Deepak Kumar chalked out a dominating 5-0 win against local boy Darislav Vasilevrun in the quarter-finals.

Deepak was in complete control of the proceedings throughout the match. He was swift in his movement inside the ring and his speedy footwork did not allow his Bulgarian opponent any chance to score.

Manjeet Singh lost his +91kg quarter-final bout against Armenia's Gurgen Hovhannisyan.

Meanwhile, women boxers Jyoti Gulia (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) suffered 0-5 defeats in their quarter-final bouts.

Gulia lost to Romanian boxer Lacramioara Perijoc, while Kachari awent down against world championship bronze medalist Naomi Graham of the USA.

Later tonight, Naveen Boora will be seen in action during his 69kg last-four bout against Asian Games gold medallist Bobo-Usmon Baturov of Uzbekistan.

NNN