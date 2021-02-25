Boxing: Boora in semis, confirms India's first medal at Strandja Memorial Tournament

New Delhi, February 25, 2021

India's 2019 national champion Naveen Boora outpunched Brazil's Eravio Edson 5-0 to enter the semi-finals of the 69kg category event and assured himself at least a bronze medal on the third day of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Wednesday.

In another bout, Manjeet Singh, playing his first senior international tournament, notched up an easy 4-0 win against Irish boxer Gytis Lisinskas to progress into the +91kg quarter-finals.

The Haryana pugilist will fight against Armenia B's Gurgen Hovhannisyan in the next round.

Jyoti Gulia, Bhagyabati Kachari and Deepak Kumar will play their quarter-finals bouts next.

The 2017 Youth World Champion Gulia, who stunned two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay in the last round, will be up against Romanian boxer Lacramioara Perijoc in 51kg while Baghyabati (75kg) will face a stiff challenge from world championship bronze medalist Naomi Graham of USA.

In the men's 52kg, Asian Championship silver medalist Deepak will play against Bulgaria's Darislav Vasilev.

