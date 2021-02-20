Boxing: Alfiya Pathan wins first gold medal for India at Adriatic Pearl Tournament

New Delhi, February 20, 2021

Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) led the charge, winning the first gold medal for India, as Indian women boxers continued their fine run with Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati (69kg), Sanamacha Chanu and Raj Sahiba (75kg) storming into the finals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro.

Pathan (81+kg), the 2019 Asian Junior Girls champion, thrashed Daria Kozorev of Moldova 5-0 in the title clash. The Indian dominated the ring and made it tough for the opponent with her swift movement and precise punches.

India was assured of a gold and silver in the 75 kg category as the final is going to be an all India affair. In the semi-final, Sanamcha Chanu defeated Uzbekistan’s Sokhiba Ruzmetova in an unanimous 5-0. In the final, she will face compatriot Raj Sahiba tonight.

Unlike other categories, India fielded two boxers in the 75 kg category and both of them will face each other for the gold medal.

In the 51 kg Flyweight category semi-final, it turned out to be a fiery encounter between Babyrojisana Chanu and Uzbekistan’s Feruza Kazakova. Both the boxers threw caution to the air and traded mighty blows. However, Chanu managed to pull off the winning punch in the dying seconds to pip her opponent in a 3-2 split verdict to win the bout.

Rohtak’s Vinka (60kg) made lightwork of Finland's Suvi Tujula. The Indian pugilist started attacking from the very start and the referee had to stop the contest in the second round. She will face Kristian Kiper of Moldova in the final tonight.

2018 Best Asian Women’s Junior Boxer Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) registered another clean sweep with a 5-0 win to advance to the final.

In other matches, Neha (54kg) lost her semi-final bout against Claudie Totova of Czech Republic 0-5.

The other women boxer playing in the final tonight is Gitika (48kg) who will be facing Uzbekistan’s Farzona Fozilova whereas Preeti (57kg) and Lucky Rana (64kg) will play their semi-final bouts tonight.

Whereas it was another tough day for the men boxers as both Akash Gorkha (60kg) and Ankit Narwal (64kg) lost their respective bouts by a narrow 3-2 margin.

Two male boxers -- Priyanshu Dabas (49kg) and Jugnoo (91+kg) will also be competing tonight in the semi-finals.

