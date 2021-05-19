Amit, Mary Kom to spearhead full-strength Indian squad at Asian Boxing Championships

New Delhi, May 19, 2021

Defending champion Amit Panghal and former World champion Mary Kom will spearhead the 20-member Indian challenge at the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships being jointly hosted by BFI and UAE Boxing Federation.

The championship is to scheduled to be held in Dubai from May 24 to June 1.

The championship was initially scheduled to take place in New Delhi. However due to international travel restrictions, the tournament had to be shifted to Dubai.

The Indian team is expected to reach Dubai on May 22 and the contingent will be issued visas on their arrival. All the top players and Olympic-bound boxers are participating in the tournament.

Though the ongoing travel ban had created doubts over participation of the team in the championships, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) put in best efforts to ensure its players do not miss the opportunity of participating in the event.

The BFI had earlier named the women’s team led by the six-time world champion Mary Kom, announced the men’s side as well which will be headlined by defending champion Amit Panghal. All the players alongside coaches and support staff are already in the bio-secure bubble.

Alongside Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) are the other Olympic-bound pugilists who have been named in the men’s side. The other boxers included in the squad are the 2013 Asian Championships gold medalist Shiva Thapa (64kg), Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin (56kg), Vinod Tanwar (49kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Narender (+91kg).

The women's squad includes Monika (48kg), MC Mary Kom (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jasmine (57kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Saweety (81kg) and Anupama (+81kg).

According to BFI President Ajay Singh, “Players’ best interest has always been a priority for the federation and now is no different. We are thankful to the UAE Government, Indian Ambassador to UAE Mr Pavan Kapoor and ASBC President Anas Alotaiba who have helped us in every possible way to secure the team’s travel to Dubai.

"This is a much-needed competition which is crucial for the final phase of training and preparation for the Olympics. I would like to take this opportunity to wish all the participating boxers along with the member nations, all the very best,” he added.

