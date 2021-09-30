5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships from October 21-27 in Hisar

New Delhi, September 30, 2021

The 5th Elite Women’s National Championships will be played at St Joseph’s International School in Hisar, Haryana from October 21-27.

The tournament will be played as per the AIBA’s revised 12 weight divisions—48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg, and +81kg—with the last date of registrations being October 8 by number and October 13 by name.

This event will also mark the return of the Elite Women’s National Championships after a gap of more than one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will also provide a great opportunity for domestic pugilists to showcase their game as the performances will be considered when the selection committee will meet to finalize the squad for the AIBA World Championships scheduled later this year.

"We’ve resumed the domestic circuit slowly but steadily. Complete safety precautions have been taken for our boxers and support staff as well as for the others involved in organizing the tournaments in these unprecedented times. We have successfully conducted five national championships in the last three months, including the junior and youth events," said Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh.

"We are glad that, despite the constraints, we have seen so many fresh talents participating and getting the opportunity to pursue the sport at the highest level. We are confident that St. Joesph School and Haryana Boxing Sangh along with the federation will put up a memorable championship and, on behalf of BFI, I wish all the players best luck as we await yet another exciting edition of this championship,” he added.

The draw will take place on the evening of October 20. All the boxers, team officials, coaches, and technical officials taking part in the championships need to provide a negative RT-PCR report, with a barcode, of the test conducted within 72 hours before their arrival at the venue.

NNN