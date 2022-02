17-member squad to represent India in Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

New Delhi, February 18, 2022

A 17-member Indian Boxing contingent (10 women, 7 men) left for Sofia, Bulgaria in the early hours of Friday to participate in the 73rd Strandja Memorial tournament, Europe's oldest international boxing tournament.

The tournament is slated to be held from 18 – 28 February.

Squad:

Men: Rohit Mor (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Akash (67kg), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (80kg), Lakshya Chahar (86kg), Narender (92+kg).

Women: Nitu (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat (52kg), Shiksha (54kg), Meena Rani (60kg), Parveen (63 kg), Anjali Tushir (66kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Saweety (75kg), Nandini (81+kg).

NNN