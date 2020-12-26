Boxing Federation of India to hold election of its office bearers in February 2021

New Delhi, December 26, 2020

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced that it will hold the election of its office-bearers in February 2021. This decision was taken at an Emergency General Meeting of the BFI through video conferencing on Thursday.

According to a press release, representatives of all the State/UT units affiliated to BFI attended the meeting. After detailed discussions, the following resolution was passed:

“It is hereby resolved to extend the tenure of existing Office Bearers and EC Members by three months or till elections are held, whichever is earlier and to hold the AGM and Election in February 2021 and if physical meeting is not possible then meeting and election may be held through video conferencing.

"It is also resolved that date of the election, election process and other modalities will be finalized after consultation with the Returning Officer.

"Director Administration will sign an appropriate affidavit and inform the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi.”

The meeting was presided over by BFI President Ajay Singh.

The meeting was also attended by Jay Kowli, Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Rajesh Bhandari, Anil Kumar Bohidar, Narendra Kumar Nirwan, C. B. Raje, Amarjeet Singh, Anil Kumar Mishra, Ashish Shelar and Rohit Jain, among others.

