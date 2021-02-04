Boxing: Ajay Singh re-elected BFI President

New Delhi, February 4, 2021

Ending all suspense and speculation, Ajay Singh romped home comfortably as he was elected as the President of Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for the second consecutive term on Wednesday.

In the elections held in Gurugram, Ajay Singh defeated challenger Ashish Shelar by a margin of 10 votes, winnning 37-27.

Hemanta Kumar Kalita defeated C V Raje 39-25 to become the Secretary General while Digvijay Singh was elected Treasurer defeating Anil Mishra 33-30.

The elections took place in the presence of AIBA and IOA observers Yury Zaystsev and Rakesh Gupta.

“I thank all my colleagues and State Member Units for their support and belief in me and the team. I am happy that BFI has reposed faith in me. I hope to live up to the expectations and continue to take boxing to greater heights," said Ajay Singh after the elections.

“It is great credit to all of us that this election was conducted so peacefully. We are one family, we will work towards glory of our sport,” he said.

“Organising the sub-junior championships will be one of our main priorities. Also, in 2024 Olympics it is expected that boxing representations for men and women will be at par, and with Indian women traditionally doing well, we will be focusing to have more women boxers and give them opportunity."

"It very important to also have an equal gender role in the administrative and support staff. We want to encourage more participation of women in every sphere,” he added.

Indian boxing has seen an exponential rise with the country’s boxers producing medal-winning performances consistently, including over 630 medals, in the last four years.

India has moved into the Top 10 in world boxing rankings and has also secured an unprecedented nine quota places for the 2021 Olympic Games and few more are expected from the World Qualifiers which is set to take place in Paris in May.

Addressing the media in a virtual press conference, Ajay Singh thanked AIBA for all the support in the last four years and also thanked AIBA President Umar Kremlev for sending an observer in such a short time. He said he will be looking forward to strengthening the relations further.

NNN