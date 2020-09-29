Boxer Vikas Krishan adapting new skill-set to fulfil his Olympic dream

New Delhi, September 29, 2020

Asian Games champion Vikas Krishan says that his dream is to win an Olympic medal and for that he is adapting a new skill-set that will help him develop the edge over amateur boxers in Tokyo next year.

Talking to paddler Mudit Dani on his online chat show "In The Sportlight" from Virginia in the United States where he is currently training, Vikas Krishan said he is training according to a plan which will help him fulfil his dream of a podium finish at the Olympic Games

Already having qualified for the 2021 Olympics along with eight other Indian boxers, Vikas is all set to fulfil his Olympic dream and set an example for the younger generation.

Vikas also lauded the support he has been receiving from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and his sponsor -- JSW.

The pugilist, who competes in the 69kg category, asserted that he is aiming for a memorable return in his pro-boxing avatar. "I am focusing on learning a new skill-set from professional boxing that will help me at the Olympics."

“Only four-five months ahead of the Olympics, I will return to amateur boxing and shape myself and play two-three tournaments to get in the groove,” he said.

The 28-year-old from Haryana further rated his victory in front of a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden in the US last year as a memorable moment of his professional career so far.

The risk factor is high in professional boxing compared to amateur boxing. The champion pugilist who is known for his risk-taking, spoke about how his family is still reluctant about him making a switch to professional boxing.

“My family didn’t want me to turn professional because you have to deal with many kinds of injuries. It’s a tough sport. Also, you have to stay away from home for a longer period during your matches,” he added.

