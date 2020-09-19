BFI President Ajay Singh and Executive Council’s tenure extended for 3 months

New Delhi, September 19, 2020

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) today extended the tenure of its president Ajay Singh and the office-bearers by three months.

This decision was taken at the Special General Meeting (SGM) of the BFI , which also unanimously amended the constitution of the body in order to comply with the requirements of the National Sports Code 2011.

Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) President Anas Alotaiba, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra and IOA Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta attended the inaugural session of the SGM.

Alotaiba praised India’s contribution to the sport and also commended the leadership of Ajay Singh. “India’s progress in the past four years reflects the vision of the leader. I hope this leadership continues because it has inspired India in leading the way for a greater cohesive functioning of all member nations to promote boxing in Asia,” he said.

The original four-year tenure of the BFI EC was supposed to get over on September 25 but the pandemic has made it difficult to conduct the elections, making the extension necessary. The members were also apprised of the election that would now be held within the extended three months.

In these four years, India has not only made rapid strides in the development of the sport within the country but is a key member in the cohesive growth of the sport in Asia as well.

With the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships being awarded to India already, the sport has got a major fillip and the future indeed looks promising, as emphasized by Ajay Singh.

“With the experience of having hosted the World Championships in India, we are looking forward to putting up a memorable show at next year’s ASBC Asian Championships which India will be hosting. Slated to take place in the early half of 2021. Getting the right to host is yet another validation of all the good work we are doing,” said the BFI President.

With the senior boxers having completed a successful training stint at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala, the focus now is to get the training on track for the youth and junior pugilists at the Sports Authority of India, National Boxing Academy, Rohtak.

The possibility of sending senior boxers on a European tour for 45 days for training and playing tournaments was also indicated to the 74 members who attended the meeting.

