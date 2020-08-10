BCCI invites expressions of interest for IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights

Mumbai, August 10, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today invited third parties to express their interest (EOI) in acquiring the title sponsorship rights for the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.

A press release from BCCI said the rights are available for the period from August 18, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

Details regarding the rghts and product categories in which the rghts are available will be provided only to parties who submit the EOI and are found eligible, it said.

The release said the turnover of the interested third party must be over Rs 300 crore as per the last audited accounts.

"Interested third parties (excluding marketing agency / agents) wishing to acquire any of the Rights should submit an EOI in the manner prescribed below. For the avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that marketing agency / agents are not eligible to bid and any bid submitted by a marketing agency / agent shall be rejected at the outset.

"Each EOI should:

contain the full name and address of the relevant third party; and

indicate the product category or product categories in respect of which the third party is interested of being appointed as a Title Sponsor for IPL 2020; and

provide last audited accounts evidencing a turnover of INR 300 Crores (Indian Rupees Three Hundred Crores only).

"The Rights and the product categories will be discussed after the delivery of EOIs, with each third party having submitted an EOI and to clarify, third parties need not include any indicative level of fees for acquiring the Rights in their EOIs," it said.

The final bid will be submitted later in accordance with the procedure prescribed, it said.

"For the avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that BCCI shall not be obliged to award the Rights to the third party which indicates willingness to pay the highest fees in the course of discussions/ negotiations with BCCI after submitting an EOI. BCCI’s decision in this regard will also depend on a number of other relevant factors, including but not limited to, the manner in which the third party intends to exploit the Rights and the potential impact of the same on brand IPL as also the fan/ viewer experience, which will be examined/ evaluated by BCCI in the course of discussions/ negotiations with interested third parties who submit an EOI," the release said.

The last date for submitting the expression of interest is August 14, it said.

"Post-delivery of the EOI, BCCI shall inform the Rights, product categories and entitlements to the interested third parties. The final bid should be sent to eoi@bcci.tv between 11 am to 1 pm on August 18, 2020. The above time schedule is subject to revision by BCCI at its sole discretion," it added.

IANS adds:

The BCCI, last week, had decided to officially announce the suspension of the partnership with title sponsors Vivo. The move came after the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council were both criticised for retaining Vivo as the title sponsor amid the raging anti-China sentiment.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had stated that Vivo's exit as title sponsor shouldn't be seen as a financial crisis.

"I wouldn't call it a financial crisis," Ganguly said while speaking during a webinar organised by Learnflix, as per ESPNCricinfo.

"It's just a little bit of a blip. And the only way you can do it is by being professionally strong over a period of time."

