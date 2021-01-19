BCCI congratulates Team India on series win against Australia, announces Rs 5 crore reward

Mumbai, January 19, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today congratulated the Indian cricket squad for registering a 2-1 Test series win in Australia and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 crore to the team.

"It was a series that showcased grit, determination and resilience of the highest quality," a press release from BCCI said.

"To bounce back after a defeat in Adelaide, come back strong with a win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), grind it out for a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and breach Fortress Gabba after 32 years shows the character of this team.

"The Board applauds the efforts displayed by the team on and off the field and the way they have carried themselves through adversities on what has been a Test series of epic proportions.

"The BCCI is proud of this magnificent feat and has announced a cash reward of 5 crore INR to the team," the release said.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, "We are extremely proud of the series win. Beating Australia in Australia by a young team will remain etched in the history of Indian cricket forever. It cannot get better than this. I am so proud of everyone. Congratulations to Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Shastri and the rest of the touring party for this remarkable feat.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said: "Heartiest congratulations to every member of the Indian cricket team. The team overcame the odds, injuries and a tough opposition and showed great character, resolve and courage to win the historic Test series in Australia for the second time in a row. This success on Australian soil will inspire the next generation of cricketers."

Arun Singh Dhumal, Honorary Treasurer, BCCI: "Proud of all the players and the support staff of this triumphant Indian side who have clinched a 2-1 Test series win to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The toughness this team showed was simply remarkable. The young crop of players showed tremendous maturity. This win will augur well for Indian cricket."

