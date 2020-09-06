BCCI announces schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians to face CSK in opener on September 19

New Delhi, September 6, 2020

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a blockbuster clash in Abu Dhabi on September 19 to kick off the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 that will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The revised schedule for the popular tournament was announced by the IPL Governing Council today.

After the tournament opener on Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The IPL action will shift to Sharjah on Tuesday, 22nd September where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

There will be 10 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30PM IST (2:00PM) UAE time. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST (6:00PM UAE time).

In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

Venues for the playoffs and the Dream11 IPL 2020 final will be announced later, an IPL press release said.

The complete fixtures for the league stage of the Dream11 IPL 2020 can be seen here.

MI and CSK were originally scheduled to play the opening match of the 2020 season at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 29. However the outbreak of the pandemic in India and the subsequent lockdown led to the tournament being postponed indefinitely.

The BCCI finally decided to host the tournament in the UAE this year because of the near impossibility of conducting it in India, given the pandemic situation.

