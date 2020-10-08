Bairstow, Warner's big opening stand takes SRH to 201/6

Dubai, October 8, 2020

Jonny Bairstow (97) and David Warner (52) put up an opening stand of 160 runs as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored 201/6 wickets in 20 overs against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium here today.

The mammoth opening stand was broken only in the 16th over by Ravi Bishnoi after which KXIP did well to restrain SRH down to a score just over 200.

Bairstow was denied his second IPL hundred by Bishnoi in the same over.

KXIP took six wickets and conceded 41 runs in the last four overs.

While wickets fell around him, Kane Williamson stood strong and was unbeaten on 20 off 10 balls. The only noteworthy stand outside of the opening partnership was between Williamson and Abhishek Sharma who put up 24 for the sixth wicket.

Brief scores: SRH 201/6 wickets in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 97, David Warner 52; Ravi Bishnoi 3/29)

IANS