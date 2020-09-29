Bairstow, Warner and Williamson take SRH to 162/4

Abu Dhabi, September 29, 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 162/4 in the allotted 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Tuesday.

Openers David Warner (45) and Jonny Bairstow (53) put up 77 runs before the former gloved a delivery from Amit Mishra to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the 10th over. The umpire had initially turned down the appeal from DC but had to eventually reverse the decision after the replays showed that he had got a glove to it.

Mishra then dismissed Manish Pandey (3) in his next over after which Kane Williamson (41), playing his first match of the season, took the attack to the opposition. He put up 52 for the third wicket with Bairstow and accounted for most of the runs in the partnership.

Bairstow fell after scratching his way to a half-century in the 18th over while Williamson was dismissed in the last over.

Brief scores: SRH 162/4 (Bairstow 53, Warner 45; Rabada 2/21) vs DC

IANS