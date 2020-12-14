BAI directs players, officials to stay away from non-sanctioned tournaments

New Delhi, December 14, 2020

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday cautioned its players, and officials against taking part in tournaments which are not authorised by the federation.

The BAI made it clear that strict action will be taken against the registered players, coaches or technical staff if they participate in any unauthorised league of tournament in any part of the country.

"If registered players, technical officials or coaches of all the affiliated units take part in any unauthorised tournament in the country will face debarment and ban as per the rules and regulations of BAI," it said.

This decision came after the BAI—the governing body for badminton in India—learnt about a Goa-based organisation Youth & Sports Development Association of India conducting a tournament, 3rd National Federation Cup next month in Madgaon, Goa.

The tournament organisers have claimed that the event will be a selection trial and opportunity for the coming international championships.

Refuting such claims, BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania said, “We came to know about the tournament in Goa. Neither BAI nor its affiliated Goa unit has given any sanction or approval to such tournaments and organisation."

“Surprisingly, the organiser have mentioned that they will select players for international championships which is totally a false and misleading announcement and laughing stock as only national sports federation is eligible, permitted and allowed to choose and send players for participation in tournaments abroad. And. it’s sad and clear that some vested interested parties with ulterior motives of commercial gain trying to do so, such competitions are not legally tenable,” he added.

“BAI and its affiliated units are not interested in what unauthorised agency or organisation is doing but we are concerned about our registered players.

"We strictly advise that registered players of affiliated units should not participate in any such unauthorised tournaments which will cause deactivation of their BAI ID and debarment in any tournaments being organised by affiliated units and Badminton Association of India,” Singhania added.

NNN