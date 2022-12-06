Prannoy in tough group with Olympic champion Axelsen, Naraoka and Lu

New Delhi, December 6, 2022

Ace shuttler H S Prannoy, India’s lone entry in the year-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok, is placed in tough Group A along with Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, Japan’s Kodai Naraoka and China’s Lu Guang Zu.

The World No. 12, Prannoy, seeded third, is hopeful of making it to the semi-finals from the group stage, which starts from Wednesday.

“I am really excited to start my BWF World Tour Finals campaign. It’s my first time in the year-ending championships and I hope I can perform really well,” he said.

Prannoy has reinvented himself this year with some power-packed performances, which helped him regain his position in the Top 15 of BWF World Rankings after almost four years.

He helped the Indian team clinch their first Thomas Cup crown in May and also finished runner-up at the Swiss Open Super 300 and reached the last-four stage of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 and Malaysia Masters Super 500 event.

“We always believed in him, his game and his skills. He has performed significantly for long time and it’s time for him to win the title. His ability to defeat top players of the world, at any given day, makes him a strong contender to end up at the top of the podium at this year’s BWF World Tour Finals,” said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary of Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Shuttlers qualify for this USD $1,500,000 tournament by earning points based on their performances in BWF World Tour events in a calendar year and Top 8 shuttlers/pairs compete in the BWF World Tour Finals.

P V Sindhu is the lone Indian shuttler to win the prestigious season-ending championships in 2018.

