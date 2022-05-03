Para-badminton stars Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam to train in Peru

New Delhi, May 3, 2022

Indian para-badminton stars Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, the world number 1 and 3, respectively, will train in Peru ahead of key international tournaments.

The duo would train at the Videna National High-Performance Center in Lima, Peru, a press release said.

Both Pramod and Sukant would be coached with the Peru National Para Badminton team. This will help them exchange ideas, learn new styles and understand different techniques, it said.

Bhagat, a Padma Shri awardee, said, “I have had a very roller coaster start to 2022 and I want to focus and utilize the time between tournaments in improving my technique and skills. The Peru team is a strong upcoming team and it will be of great help to exchange new ideas and understand their thought process which will help me prepare better for the upcoming tournaments.”

Kadam said, “We have three back-to-back tournaments after Brazil International 2022 coming up in the next 45 days and I wanted to keep the momentum and improve my game. I wanted to focus on improving my movements and learning new techniques. I also want to get exposure to how the teams around the world are training so I can pick up the best parts and include it in my training.”

Derly Delgado, who will train the team in Peru, said, “Our team is happy to have two para badminton champions in their categories with us here training. This allows us to learn how they train in India. It will also benefit us and help us improve as they are as world and para-Olympic medallists.”

Both Bhagat and Kadam will participate in the Bahrain Para Badminton International which will be held from May 16-21, followed by the 4th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International from May 23-29 and then the Canada Para Badminton International from June 6-12.

