Modi congratulates Indian team for Thomas Cup triumph, says it is one of India's finest sporting wins

New Delhi, May 15, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted on the phone with the Indian badminton team after it won the Thomas Cup with a historic win over Indonesia in the final in Bangkok today.

Congratulating the team, Modi said sports analysts would have to count this was one of India's finest sporting wins. He said that he was especially happy that the team did not lose any round.

The Prime Minister asked the players at what stage did they feel that that they are going to win. Kidambi Srikanth informed him that after the quarter-final, the team’s determination to see it to the end became very strong. He also told the Prime Minister that team spirit helped and every player gave his 100 per cent.

The Prime Minister said that the coaches also deserve all the appreciation.

Modi told Sen, who hails from Uttarakhand, that he will have to give him "Bal Mithai" from Almora.

The Prime Minister noted that Lakshaya is a third-generation player. Sen informed him that his father was present during the tournament. He also echoed Shrikant and said that after the quarter-finals, belief in victory became even more concrete.

HS Prannoy also said that winning quarter-final was very important. After winning that, it became clear that the Indian team was in a position to take on any team. He said that team support resulted in defeating strong teams like Malaysia. The

Prime Minister also congratulated Satviksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for their victories. The Prime Minister broke into Marathi with Chirag Shetty who informed him that nothing tops becoming world champion that too from India.

“You all have achieved such a momentous feat. Entire team deserves kudos," the Prime Minister said and invited them to his residence along with their coaches, on their return to India as he wished to talk to them and listen to their experiences.

The Prime Minister asked for the victorious team’s message for the budding athletes and young children who are taking up sports like Badminton, Table Tennis or swimming. Srikanth spoke for the team and said that today, there is excellent support for sports in India. Due to efforts of Sports Authority of India, Government, sports federations and at elite level- Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), sportspersons are feeling very well supported.

"If this continues, we think, India will see many more champions," he said.

He told the young children who are taking up sports of their choice that if they can give their 100 per cent than there is great support for them in India in the sports field. There are good coaches and infrastructure, if they are committed, they can do well at the international level. “If they can work with 100 per cent dedication, they will definitely succeed," he said.

The Prime Minister conveyed his regards and appreciation for the parents of the players as it is a challenging task to encourage children to take up sports and stay with them till the end.

