Japan Open badminton: H. S. Prannoy defeats Loh Kean Yew; Kidambi Srikanth crashes out

Osaka (Japan), September 1, 2022

Indian shuttler H. S. Prannoy entered the men's singles quarter-finals at the Japan Open after defeating the former world champion and eighth-seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 22-20, 21-19 here on Thursday.

Prannoy is the last remaining Indian in the Japan Open after Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out following a 21-10, 21-16 loss to local favourite Kanta Tsuneyama.

Prannoy brought out his best game to get the better of former world champion and eighth-seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 22-20, 21-19 in 44 minutes.

Former world number 8, Prannoy, who had reached the quarter-finals of the world championships last week, brought out his best game to get the better of Loh Kean Yew in 44 minutes.

Prannoy is the last remaining Indian in the Japan Open after Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out following a 21-10, 21-16 loss to local favourite Kanta Tsuneyama.

Srikanth had ousted Lee Zii Jia 22-20 23-21. It was his first win over Lee in three encounters.

IANS