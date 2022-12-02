India assured of five medals at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

New Delhi, December 2, 2022

India was assured of five medals after top seed Unnati Hooda, Gnana Dattu, Anish Thoppani and two doubles pairs marched into the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Friday.

The pairs of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat, and Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas PV confirmed medals in the doubles category.

The junior World No. 4 Unnati outclassed South Korea’s Min Ji Kim in the U-17 girls singles quarter-finals 21-15, 21-18. She will now face Japan’s Milon Yokouchi in the semi-finals.

Dattu and Anish had to wage grim battles in the U-15 boys singles Last-8 contests against their Indonesian opponents before emerging winners in three sets.

Seventh-seeded Dattu downed fourth-seeded Radithya Wardhana 21-11, 13-21, 21-11, while Anish claimed a 22-20, 19-21, 21-12 win over fifth-seeded Glend Rumondor for the last-4 berth.

Dattu and Anish will face Chinese Taipei’s Chung-Hsiang Yih and Lee Yu-Jui, respectively, in the semi-finals.

In-form U-17 boys doubles pair of Arsh and Sanskar earned a hard-fought victory against Indonesia’s Nawaf Khoiriyansyah and Adriel Leonardo 24-22, 20-22, 21-15.

The duo of Bjorn and Aathish added a second doubles medal to the tally as they clinched a come-from-behind 16-21, 21-12, 21-17 victory against Chinese Taipei's Sheng-Ming Lin and Chla-Yu Tsai in the U-15 boys doubles category.

Meanwhile, U-17 mixed doubles pair of Mayank Rana and Jiya Rawat and U-15 girls doubles pair of Tanvi Andluri and Durga Kandrapu ended their campaigns with quarter-finals defeats.

The semi-finals will take place tomorrow while the finals will be played on Sunday.

NNN