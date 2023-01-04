H S Prannoy, P V Sindhu to lead Indian challenge at Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships

New Delhi, January 4, 2023

Ace shuttlers H S Prannoy and P V Sindhu will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships to be played in Dubai from February 14-19.

The last edition of the event in 2021 had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Indian contingent would be keen to show how far they have come since 2019.

Lakshya Sen would be the second men’s singles player in the squad while Aakarshi Kashyap will provide back-up to Sindhu in the women’s singles.

French Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty would have to shoulder the men’s doubles burden with Krishna Prasad G and Vishnuvardhan Goud making it to the team as the second pair.

“We have picked a very strong team that is capable of beating any top nation on their day. Our men’s team had showed during the Thomas Cup last year what happens when they find their rhythm and I am confident that this team can also finish on the podium,” said Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Sanjay Mishra.

All England semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will be the main women’s doubles pair with Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro expected to pick the mixed doubles responsibility.

The squad:

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen & HS Prannoy

Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu & Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy & Chirag Shetty; Krishna Prasad Garga / Vishnuvardhan Goud P

Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand,

Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam

Mixed Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto

NNN