French Open: P V Sindhu enters semis; Lakshya Sen bows out

Paris, October 29, 2021

Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu cruised into the semi-finals of the women's singles at the French Open 2021 after defeating Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan here on Friday.

The two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will take on world No 15 Sayaka Takahashi of Japan for a place in the final on Saturday.

In the quarter-final against world No 13 Ongbamrungphan, the third-seeded Sindhu breezed through the first game in just 16 minutes. The Thai upped her challenge in the second game, but Sindhu replied strongly to wrap up the match 21-14, 21-14 in 38 minutes.

However, the world's No 10 pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost their quarter-final contest against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia. The Indian duo put up a spirited performance against the fourth seeds and even won the first game but the Malaysians fought back in the next two to win the match 18-21, 21-18, 21-17.

Meanwhile, India's lone remaining representative in the men's singles, Lakshya Sen's campaign ended in the quarter-finals, too, after he lost 17-21, 15-21 to Heo Kwanghee of South Korea.

IANS