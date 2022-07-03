BAI assures strict action against age-fudging

New Delhi, July 3, 2022

Rattled by a massive age-fudging scandal which hit the Yonex-Sunrise All India U-13 tournament, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has gone on damage control drive asserting that it will not tolerate any such act and will take strict action against those who were involved in the scam.

BAI Secretary Sanjay Mishra has assured players and parents that the association will not tolerate any age-fudging and would take strict action against those found guilty.

Mishra flew down to Mohali on Saturday to personally interact with parents during the tournament and spent about an hour hearing the grievances of the parents who were protesting about a bunch of players who they claimed were overage.

After the meeting, Mishra assured them that the BAI accreditation of the two players, who were found guilty of submitting questionable documents during registration, would be cancelled while a detailed investigation would be carried out against other players named by the parents.

“Further appropriate action would be taken on those found guilty after the Age-Fraud Committee meeting to decide the quantum of action, '' Mishra said in a release.

The BAI secretary also made it clear that the tournament will not be stripped of ranking points.

“Whether the tournament points are deducted or nullified is solely and wholly a discretion of the BAI and not of any outsider as in this case was when some local person created confusion and spread mis-communication among parents and has no business to be entertained.

“BAI has not reduced or cancelled any points,” he added.

