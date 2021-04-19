Badminton: Yonex-Sunrise India Open postponed because hosting it for now "a very risky affair"

New Delhi, April 19, 2021

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday postponed the Yonex-Sunrise India Open slated for next month in New Delhi saying that, due to the surge in Covid cases, hosting the event "for now, is a very risky affair".

The BAI took this decision after holding emergency discussions with Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The tournament was scheduled to be held at the K D Jadhav Indoor Hall here from May 11-16. However, with the recent record surge in Covid cases and uncertainty around the pandemic as well as the lockdown, which is in effect from midnight tonight, BAI said that it was left with no option but to call off the tournament.

In a statement released to the media, BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania said, “Considering the current challenges, BAI is left with no option but to announce the postponement of the tournament for the time being.

"We had an entry of 228 players and close to 300 peoples gathering including coaches, support staff and officials and the circumstances are such that the 2021 edition of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open seems, for now, a very risky affair.

"Several rounds of discussions were held with BWF as well as the Delhi Government and other stakeholders and assessing the safety of players and officials, BAI needed to take this decision,” he added.

The BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament was classified as one of the last few qualification tournaments for the Tokyo Olympics and had attracted top players including Kenta Momota, Victor Axelsen and several other Top-10 players along with representation from 33 countries.

The 2021 edition was already scheduled to be held in a bio-secure bubble with no spectators and media.

NNN