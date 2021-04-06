Badminton: BAI postpones all domestic tournaments

New Delhi, April 6, 2021

Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday postponed all domestic tournaments scheduled to be held in April and May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fate of the Indian Open, scheduled to be held from May 11 to 16 in New Delhi, hangs in the balance as the BAI has yet to take a final call on it.

"With the exponential rise in the number of COVID+ cases across the country, BAI President Himanta Biswa has decided to postpone all the upcoming domestic tournaments starting with Bengaluru (April 18-25) followed by junior and sub-junior in Hyderabad in May," the BAI said in a statement.

As per the BAI calendar released on March 26, the All India Senior Ranking tournament was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from April 18 to 25.

Apart from the senior ranking tournament, qualifiers and main draws of the junior and sub-junior tournaments were scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, Mysuru and Bengaluru in May.

