Badminton: P V Sindhu to join squad for Thomas & Uber Cup

New Delhi, September 7, 2020

Indian preparations for the Thomas and Uber Cup received a huge boost with World champion P V Sindhu making herself avaiable for the tournament.

Sindhu had earlier expressed her inability to be part of the team for the tournament due to personal reasons,

However, Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa intervened and personally called the world champion urging her to reconsider her decision in the interest of the team and the nation.

After receiving the call, Sindhu changed her earlier decision and agreed to be part of the team.

Dindhu’s presence in the squad for the October 3-11 event will bolster Team India’s chances.

“I have requested @Pvsindhu1 to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at a medal at the ThomasUberCup. She has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian Team and play for the country,” Sarma said on Twitter today.

Twenty-six Indian shuttlers have currently been shortlisted and the final team selection will be done on September 17 for the Thomas and Uber Cup.

NNN