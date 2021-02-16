Axar Patel 6th Indian spinner to bag 5-wicket haul on Test debut

Chennai, February 16, 2021

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel on Tuesday became the sixth Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul on debut in a Test match. The 20-year-old bowler bagged five for 60 runs -- 21-5-60-5 -- to play a lead role in India's 317-run win over England in the second Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here.

The most recent player to do so was off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who, on his Test debut, against the West Indies in New Delhi in 2011-12 captured six for 47 at the Ferozeshah Kotla. India went on to beat the West Indies by five wickets.

The first Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut was VV Kumar against Pakistan in New Delhi in 1961. He returned figures of 5/64 in the first innings of the match that was drawn.

After many years, left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi achieved the feat (6/103) against Australia in Chennai in 1979-80. The match ended in a draw.

The leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani, bagged five-wicket hauls in both innings (8/61 and 8/75) against the West Indies, also at same venue in Chennai, in 1987-88, to help India win by 255 runs.

And leg-spinner Amit Mishra bagged a fifer (5/71) on debut against Australia in Mohali in 2008-09, before Ashwin's feat in Delhi. India won by 320 runs.

IANS