Australian captain Paine fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Dubai, January 11, 2021

Australia captain Tim Paine has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the third Test against India in Sydney.

Paine was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an International Match", a press release from ICC said here on Sunday.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Paine, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 56th over of India’s first innings on Saturday when Paine criticized the umpire’s decision following an unsuccessful DRS review against Cheteshwar Pujara.

Paine admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth official Claire Polosak levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

