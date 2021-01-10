Aussies extend lead to 276 as Smith completes half-century

Sydney, January 10, 2021

Australia moved to 182 for four at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test against India, taking their overall lead to 276 runs.

Steve Smith was unbeaten on 58 off 155 balls with Cameron Green on 20 off 58 deliveries.

Resuming at 103 for two, overnight batsmen Marnus Labuschagne (73) and Smith added 35 before the former was caught behind by substitute wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, down the leg-side off the bowling of Navdeep Saini.

Matthew Wade (4) followed soon after as he edged one off Saini also to the wicketkeeper.

Smith and Green saw Australia off to the end of the first session with no further damage, adding 34.

Saini was the only successful bowler for India in the morning session, picking both the wickets as the Aussies added 79 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was unlucky as Labuschagne was dropped on the second ball of the day, at short square leg by Hanuma Vihari. The batsman was on his overnight score of 47.

Australia had made 338 in the first innings and bowled India out for 244 in theirs.

The four-Test series is level at 1-1 with the final one to be played at the Gabba, Brisbane.

IANS