Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to flag off Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, October 13, 2022

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will flag off the 17th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.

Announcing this year yesterday, Procam International, promoters of the event, asserted that meticulous arrangments have been made to make the race a grand success.

The organisers outlined arrangements for the participants on Sunday, including medical facilities and the route, at a media conference at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Talking to the media, race director Hugh Jones said: “It’s with great expectations globally… people are looking forward to this international race coming back. You didn’t realise that you were missing it until you felt it. I think we are going to bring back that kind of feeling to Delhi with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. It’s a new-look course, but it’s similar in nature and it certainly will be as fast as the previous one. I think we are in for some good times, we’ve always had good athletes coming.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), New Delhi Range Aalap Patel said, “I know of many colleagues and seniors taking part in the Police Cup category. We enjoy working together with Procam International during the event. I hope the weather remains good and the runners stay hydrated throughout the race.”

Dr Sameer Gupta, Director, Metro Group of Hospitals, said: “We are very excited to be the Medical Partners of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. It is an event like no other. Runners come from across the world come to participate. Being a Dilliwala, I can tell you it is a surreal experience to be a part of this. We will deploy a team of more than 300 medical personnel to care for the runners.”

