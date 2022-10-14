Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon symbolizes the spirit of India: Distance running legend Haile Gebrselassie

New Delhi, October 14, 2022

Distance running legend Haile Gebrselassie of Ethiopia on Thursday unveiled the finisher’s medal for Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and urged participants to “pace the run and enjoy the moment.”

He described the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, scheduled here for Sunday, as "the event that symbolizes the spirit of India".

After unveiling the finishers medal, Haile Gebrselassie told media persons at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium here, "Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is one of the biggest races in the world right now. I believe this event symbolises the spirit of India. It’s important for everyone to encourage this race as it motivates people to keep up their health. I am so happy that equal number of women are taking part and don't be surprised if I jump into the race on Sunday."

“The race is always a reflection of your training ability. At the end of the race, you will be in pain but you must enjoy with this pain. I’ve looked at the weather for Sunday and it’s looking good. Pace your run well and try to finish in under one hour,” The International Event Ambassador, who set an incredible 27 world records in a storied career, said.

Some of the world's best's best long distance runners along with India's elite athletes will run for the top honours in the race to be flagged off by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Hailing Gebrselassie, race director Hugh Jones said the legendary's runner's presence as the brand ambassdor of the race woud add more lustre to the event.

“It’s with great expectations globally… people are looking forward to this international race coming back. You didn’t realise that you were missing it until you felt it. I think we are going to bring back that kind of feeling to Delhi with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. It’s a new-look course, but it’s similar in nature and it certainly will be as fast as the previous one. I think we are in for some good times, we’ve always had good athletes coming.”

Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited, Priya Agarwal and Jt. MD, Procam International Vivek Singh, who were present with the legend at the ujnveiling ceremony, exuded confidence of the success of the event.

"The Vedanta Family is pleased to honor and celebrate the runners’ spirit and zeal of acing the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022 by joining the #RunForZeroHunger. The finisher’s medal is made from the purest, highest-grade zinc from the world’s largest and oldest mines in the heritage state of Rajasthan and is produced by our Hindustan Zinc Limited," Agarwal said.

“It is not just a symbol of victory and accomplishment, but also carries the stories of valor and pride of Rajasthan and its people through many centuries. Above all, it embodies the love and respect of our local communities,” she added.

