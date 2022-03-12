Toor, Sreeshankar, Dutee to compete in World Indoor athletics

New Delhi, March 12, 2022

India will field shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, long jumper M Sreeshankar and sprinter Dutee Chand in the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022, to be held in Belgrade from March 18-20, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced on Friday

Athletics Federation of India President Adille J. Sumariwalla said they are pleased that India will have a good representation in Belgrade, with the men getting entries on the strength of their rankings and Dutee Chand being extended an invitation by World Athletics.

"Sreeshankar is ranked 14th and Tajinderpal Singh Toor 18th on the Road to Belgrade 2022 lists," he was quoted as saying in a press release.

"We have seen them both show good early season form in the National Open Jumps and National Open Throws Competitions respectively and are looking forward to them giving off their best in the World Indoor Championships. Dutee Chand has been invited by World Athletics to participate in the 60m event," he said.

Dutee Chand will be the first Indian athlete on view in the Stark Arena in the Serbian Capital, lining up in the 60m heats next Friday.

Later that day, Sreeshankar will be among the competitors in the long jump final while Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action in the shot put final late on March 19 evening. There will be 12 events each for men and women in the three-day Championships.

Sumariwalla, President AFI, is also the Jury Member for the World Indoor Championships.

