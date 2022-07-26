Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games due to groin injury
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games due to groin injury

New Delhi, July 26, 2022

The strong Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham suffered a massive setback as star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, fresh from his silver medal-winning performance at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene (US), has been ruled from the quadrennial showpiece due to a groin injury.

Speaking to IANS, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary-general Rajiv Mehta said Chopra had been advised rest for a month by doctors after an MRI showed an injury in his groin.

Neeraj Chopra was a strong contender for the title at the Commonwealth Games as he had won gold at the 2018 Games at Gold Coast.

