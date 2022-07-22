Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Championships final with first-attempt throw of 88.39 m

New Delhi, July 22, 2022

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, India's biggest medal prospect at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, United States, took just 10 seconds to qualify for the men's javelin final with a massive throw of 88.39m on Friday.

Chopra progressed to the final as he breached the 83.50m mark (Q-mark) with ease in his first attempt.

Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, too, joined him in the list with his first-attempt throw of 85.23m.

Last month, Chopra had set a new national record of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, at the Diamond League in Stockholm en route to a silver medal.

IANS