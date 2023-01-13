Marathon running is not easy: Sprint great Yohan Blake

Mumbai, January 13, 2023

Yohan Blake, the world’s youngest 100m world champion, feels that marathon runners don't get the utmost respect that they deserve.

“Yes, I know speed kills, but the marathon is run at a certain pace. It’s not easy,” said the Jamaican ace, adding, "I don't think marathon runners get the utmost respect that they deserve."

Blake, who is in Mumbai as the International Event Ambassador for the Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on Sunday, January 15, was talking to media persons.

Long-distance great Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya smashed his world marathon record by 30 seconds, clocking 2:01:09 at the Berlin Marathon last year, and Blake thinks the time will be bettered. "I think it’s possible, it can go lower by far. Give it time. Anything is possible,” 33-year-old Blake, who is the second fastest man of all time, told media persons here.

Blake, the current 100m Jamaican champion, has clocked under 10 seconds in the 100m 48 times in his career and said he’s eyeing the World Championships in August.

“Yeah. I'm focusing on Budapest. I didn't do what I wanted in the World Championships (Eugene, 2022). I'm very focused on Budapest.”

He feels a close affinity towards India because of his love for cricket and said unearthing athletics talent in this country is part of his plans.

“I intend to come to India and find the best runners. Use my team to train them. If it wasn't for COVID, it would be in action already,” he said.

The Jamaican also spoke of his YB Afraid Foundation which is involved in the educational, social, physical, and mental health needs of underprivileged youth.

“You should not be afraid to help each other. I started the foundation because I came from a very poor background. I can bring them back to society and give them the scholarship to go to school.”

