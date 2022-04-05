Kripal Batth shatters 22-year-old meet record in Discus Throw

Kozhikode, April 5, 2022

Kirpal Batth (Punjab) shattered the 22-year-old meet record with a 61.83m effort in the Discus Throw in the 25th AFI National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in the C H Muhammed Koya Stadium here on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Batth, whose previous best of 59.74m was recorded in Hyderabad nearly six years ago, produced a good string of throws here. Twice last year, he went close to the 60m but he had to wait until Tuesday to keep his tryst with that milestone, which has been luring discus throwers since Vikas Gowda’s retirement from competition.

He displayed consistency in his throwing. Four of his attempts saw the discus soar past the 60m mark, two of them breaching 61m as well. His first and last throws were over 59m, giving him a series to remember. His best effort, 61.83m, was just a bit short of making him only the third Indian male athlete to hurl the discus past 62m.

Delhi’s Chanda came up with a start-to-finish effort to win the women’s 800m in 2:02.11 while Lili Das (West Bengal) produced a kick over the last 100m to rise from fifth place to take the silver and also earn a time that was better than the Asian Games qualifying mark laid down by the Athletics Federation of India.

Krishan Kumar (Haryana) won the men’s race but the Asian Games qualifying standard was just out of his reach on Tuesday.

In the the Pole Vault competition, four athletes cleared 4.90m, with S Siva and Gokul Nath both being awarded a gold medal each and A Gnana Sone had to settle for the bronze.

Uttar Pradesh’s Deepak Yadav's bid to stop Tamil Nadu from claiming all podium spots was in vain as he took the fourth spot on countback.

Swapna Burman (West Bengal) retained her Federation Cup Heptathlon crown, logging 5800 points and finishing 551 points ahead of her nearest competitor, Mareena George.

MP Jabir (Kerala) and Ayyasamy Dharun (Tamil Nadu) led the eight qualifiers for the 400m Hurdles final by dipping in under 52 seconds. Santhosh Kumar cruised to victory in the other heats to raise expectations of a keen final.

The disqualification of R Vithya Ramaraj (Tamil Nadu) due to a foul start left Kerala’s R Arathi and Anu Raghavan as the only women hurdlers to clock sub-1 minute times in the heats.

The results (finals):

Men

800m: 1. Krishan Kumar (Haryana) 1:47.43; 2. Mohammed Afsal (Kerala) 1;47.45; 3. Anu Kumar (Uttarakhand) 1:47.81.

Pole Vault: 1. S Siva (Tamil Nadu) and Gokul Nath (Tamil Nadu) 4.90m; 3. A Gnana Sone (Tamil Nadu) 4.90.

Discus Throw: 1. Kirpal Singh Batth (Punjab) 61.83m (New Meet Record. Old: 59.55, Anil Kumar, Lucknow, 2000); 2. Prashant Malik (Haryana) 54.11; 3. Amit Kumar (Rajasthan) 52.95.

Women

800m: 1. Chanda (Delhi) 2:02.11; 2. Lili Das (West Bengal) 2:03.23; 3. Yamuna Ladkat (Maharashtra) 2:03.39.

Triple Jump: 1. Kartika Godandapani (Tamil Nadu) 13.14m; 2. Sandra Babu (Kerala) 12.98; 3. S Nandhini (Tamil Nadu) 12.92.

High Jump: 1. Abhinaya Shetty (Karnataka) 1.83m; 2. Gracena Merly (Tamil Nadu) 1.83; 3. Kevinaa Ashwine Annavi (Tamil Nadu) 1.71.

Discus Throw: 1. Seema Punia (Uttar Pradesh) 54.83m; 2. Nidhi Rani (Haryana) 52.18; 3. Sonal Goyal (Delhi) 50.62.

Heptathlon: 1. Swapna Burman (West Bengal) 5800 points (100mH: 14.31s; HJ: 1.82m; SP: 12.43m; 200m: 26.48s; LJ: 5.71m; JT: 49.75m; 800: 2:21.80); 2. Mareena George (Kerala) 5249; 3. Sonu Kumari (Haryana) 4961.