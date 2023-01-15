Ethiopia’s Lemi and Haymanot set course records, Gopi T tops Indian elite field in Tata Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai, January 15, 2023

Hayle Lemi and Anchalem Haymanot made it an all-Ethiopian affair as the duo won with new course records to take home $ 45,000 winners' prize and a course record bonus of $ 15,000 each at the 18th edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon here on Sunday.

Gopi T made a winning return to competitive action while Chavi Yadav pulled off a spectacular victory on her marathon debut in the Indian race.

Olympian Gopi clocked 2:16:41 to finish on top of the domestic Elites and 10th overall in this Gold Label Road Race.

Lemi took advantage of the slow pace in the first half of the men's race. The 2016 Boson Marathon winner ran alongside the defending champion and countryman Derara Hurisa, Kenyan Philemon Rono and half a dozen other runners as they passed through the iconic Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link towards the halfway mark.

Lemi, Rono and another Ethiopian Hailu Zewdu broke away from the rest of the group at the 26th km. The three athletes climbed the Peddar Road together on their return journey. Lemi increased his pace while coming down to enter Chowpatty beach corner and started running on the Marine Drive well ahead of the other two.

His 2:07:32 is an early season lead in the world this year. Rono clocked 2:08:44 and Zewdu 2:10:23 for the other two places on the podium.

The 2020 winner Srinu Bugatha finished fifth in 2:23:05.