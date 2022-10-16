Ethiopian Regasa, Kenya's Cheptai bag maiden Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon crowns

New Delhi, October 16, 2022

Ethiopia’s Chala Regasa and Kenya’s Irine Cheptai shared honours as they won their maiden Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon titles when they crossed the line in 60:30 and 66.42, respectively, here on Sunday.

However no Indian figured among the first 12 runners as the Africans, as expected, dominated the men's and women's sections.

Six Ethiopians and four Kenyans figured among the top ten in the men's section while in the women section seven Ethiopans, two from Kenya and one from Uganda featured in the top ten.

Though defending champion Avinash Sable retained the title in the Indian Elite men's category, he failed to improve upon his previous timing of 1 hr30s. It turned out to be a photo finish between Sable and Kartik Kumar The duo clocked an identical 64 minutes. However, the top-billed Sable was declared the winner by the technical officials of the Athletics Federation of India after investigating the footage.

There were no surprises in the Indian women’s elite where Sanjivani Jadhav bagged the crown in the world’s premier half marathon after two previous podium finishes.

Regasa, 25, came out on top of a thrilling three-man battle over the final kilometre in the capital, sprinting away from Kenya’s Felix Kipkoech and fellow Ethiopian Boki Diriba with 400 metres to go to take the US $ 27,000 first prize cheque.

Kipkeoch finished second in 60:33 while the debutant Diriba, the Ethiopian U20 5000m champion on the track and still just 18, was third in 60:34. The leading trio passed 20km in 57:31 and duelled almost all the way to the finish line at the famous Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

“The final two kilometres were tough, but I knew I had the speed to come out in front as I have a good background at shorter distances on the track,” said Regasa, who was formerly a top-class middle-distance runner.

Much-hyped and pre-race favourite Muktar Edris (Ethiopia) finished a poor eighth in the high volatage event.