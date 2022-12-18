Barsoton, Jisa rewrite course records, Abhishek, Sanjivani win Indian Elite crowns at Tata Steel Kolkata 25K

Kolkata, December 18, 2022

Kenya's Leonard Barsoton and Bahrain's Desi Jisa rewote the record books in the men’s and women’s elite international category in the seventh edition of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K here on Sunday.

The Kenyan defended his TSK 25K title in style as he bettered his own course record of 1:13.05 that he set in 2019. Barsoton, the 2017 world cross-country silver medalist, finished in 1.12.49.

In the women’s elite category, Desi Jisa shaved off almost a minute from the course record set by Ethiopian Guteni Shone to clinch the race and take home $ 7,500 and an event record bonus of $ 3,000. She finished in 1:21:04 to eclipse the previous mark of 1:22:09 set two years back.

Ethiopian Berhanu Legese (1:12:54) and Commonwealth Games marathon champion Victor Kiplangat of Uganda (1:12:56) took the second and third place respectively in the men’s elite category, while Ethiopia’s Zeineba Yimer (1:21:18) and Uganda’s Mercyline Chelangat (1:21:31) took the silver and bronze in the women’s category.

Interestingly, en route their podium finish, all three elite men’s and women’s runners bettered their course records.

In the mix right from the beginning, but not in the lead pack, Barsoton was behind Alfred Ngeno, Abdisa Tola and Berhanu Legese. He picked up pace after the 20-km mark and never looked back.

“I know the course and I knew exactly when to pick up the pace. I started picking up the pace from 20.06 kms. The last stretch is flat,” said Barsoton, who will take home a $ 7,500 winner’s cheque along with an event record bonus of $ 3,000.

“I had been preparing for the last two months. I had some niggles but despite that, I am happy to have won here and with a course record. It was a very competitive race and the others in the field gave me a tough fight,” Barsoton added.

“I thank Kolkata for such a warm welcome. I wanted to win the race and I’m thrilled to have done it with a course record. Now my target will be to participate in Paris (2024 Olympics), a dream for all. The atmosphere is really good here and the course is nice and flat. I loved running here,” said Jisa, who was runner-up here in 2019.