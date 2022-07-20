Adani Foundation extends help to national medal-winning athlete Supriti Kachhap

Gumla (Jharkhand), July 20, 2022

If your spirits are high, then every challenge in life becomes easy. If you have the courage and confidence, then all the power goes to make your dreams come true.

Something similar is the story of Supriti Kachhap of Jharkhand. Supriti, who hails from Gumla, is an athlete, and has won many state and national level medals and has many records. Presently, the 19-year-old is at the Sports Academy of Patiala, where she is getting ready for the international competition to be held in Colombia.

Despite all the successes, Supriti and her family, who belong to a Naxal-affected area, are struggling with poverty and deprivation. In such a situation, the Adani Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Adani Group, has extended a helping hand to her and presented an amount of Rs 50,000 to her family.

Her mother Balmati Devi says that with this financial help, Supriti will be able to buy shoes and other essential items for herself. Supriti is going to Colombia to play in the Under-20 Athletics World Cup.

Adani Foundation President Adani, said, “I am proud that our girls from rural India are shining in sports at the global level. My best wishes to Supriti for participating in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships to be held in Colombia.”

Supriti has won 14 national tournaments so far. With the gold medal in the Khelo India Youth Games held in Panchkula recently, Supriti has registered a new national record, completing the 3,000 metres race in 9 minutes 46.14 seconds.

In Colombia next month, she will participate in the 5000 metres race.

Supriti’s father was Ramsevak Oraon and mother is Balmati. Ramsevak used to work as a "vaidya". He used to visit nearby villages to see his patients. One day in December 2003, Ramsevak did not return home. Balmati and her five children waited for his return. Next morning the bullet-riddled bodies of Ramsevak and some villagers were found hanging from a tree. Naxalites had killed them.

Supriti was very young at the time of her father's death. Her mother raised all the children.

Balmati got a job in the BDO office of Ghaghra block. She was also provided a shelter in the government quarters to stay with her children. From here, Supriti’s running journey started.

Supriti met coach Prabhat Ranjan Tiwari during an inter-school competition. He started training her. In 2015, she began training at the Jharkhand Sports Training Centre. She participated in many competitions. She also set many records in 400 meters, 800 meters, 1500 meters and then 3000 meters.

In 2019, Supriti’s hard work paid off when she won her first national medal and then won a bronze in the National Junior Athletics Championships. She completed the 3000 meters race in record time in the National Junior Athletics Championships held in Guwahati in 2021.

Supriti is confident that she is going to create new records in the upcoming World Cup competition.

