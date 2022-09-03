$ 268,000 Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon to be held on October 16

New Delhi, September 3, 2022

Some of the world's finest long-distance runners will be seen in action in the $268,000 Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon to be held here on October 16.

The 17th edition of this popular half marathon dons a new identity, as the World Athletics Elite Label Race will now be known as the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

To be staged on one of the fastest courses in the world, the race will be flagged off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium after the pandemic forced the event’s cancellation in 2021.

Vedanta, the globally diversified natural resources company, joined hands with Indian distance running pioneers Procam International to stamp its presence in mass-participation sports, as title sponsor over the next five years.

“The pride of Delhi is back, bigger and better, as the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. It is our privilege to welcome Vedanta as the title sponsor, a global brand that has been at the forefront of social initiatives and paved the way for the development of our nation.

“Together we will continue to strengthen the legacy of this event as a harbinger of change,” Anil & Vivek Singh of Procam International said at the launch of the event here

The launch conference was attended by several sporting icons including Khel Ratna awardee and AFI’s first woman vice-president Anju Bobby George, CWG 3000m steeplechase silver medallist & half marathon national record holder Avinash Sable, World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, Olympian & former India hockey captain Sardara Singh, CWG triple jump winner Eldhose Paul and para high jumper and Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Sharad Kumar, former India international cricket player Suresh Raina and Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh, who echoed the spirit of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

At the function, the organisers announced the details of registration for all physical race categories — Half marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run (5km), Senior Citizens’ Run (3km) and the Champions with Disability Run (3km) — which will commence on Friday, September 2 at 7:00 AM and stay open until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, October 4 or until spots are filled, whichever is earlier.

To encourage women’s participation, there are a limited number of running places reserved for those applicants who are unable to submit a timing certificate or do not fall within the timings mentioned on the event website.

Individuals who are fully vaccinated (at least two doses) with COVID-19 vaccines approved by WHO can apply for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022. A vaccination certificate must be uploaded while applying for the race.

In a bid to acknowledge the hard work and efforts of the runners, all half marathoners will receive a PUMA race day tee shirt.

Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon Virtual Run: Participants from anywhere in the world will be able to experience the magic of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and run as one with the event via the exclusive Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon app.

The virtual race categories are Half Marathon, Open 10K and the Great Delhi Run (5 km). Registration for the same commences on September 2, 7:00 AM and shall stay open until 11:59 PM on Friday, October 11.

Registrations for the physical and virtual races will commence on Friday, September 2 onwards at vedantadelhihalfmarathon.procam.in

