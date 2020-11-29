Athletics: Irfan, Shivpal included in TOPS Core group, Arpinder excluded

New Delhi, November 29, 2020

Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh and 20km walker K T Irfan, both of whom have qualified for the Olympics, are among the eight track and field athletes to be included in the core group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The decision to include athletes in the TOPS core group was based on their performance progression and their qualification or high probability of qualification for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled next year.

Six other athletes inducted into the TOPS scheme are:

Men: Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Alex Anthony (400m and 4x400m relay)

Women: Dutee Chand (100m and 200m), Annu Rani (Javelin), M R Poovamma (400m and 4x400m relay).

India earned an Olympic quota in the Mixed 4x400m relay at the 2019 World Championships.

Following performance review, nine athletes who are part of TOPS have been retained, including Neeraj Chopra, Hima Das and Tajinder Pal Singh Toor.

Triple jumper Arpinder Singh was excluded from the scheme.

The following seven athletes have been included in TOPS developmental group:

Men: Harsh Kumar (400m and 4x400m relay), Tejaswin Shankar (High Jump)

Women: Veeramani Revathi, Vithya R (400m and 4x400m relay), Shaili Singh (Long Jump), Sandra Babu (Triple Jump) and Harshita Sehrawat (Hammer Throw).

