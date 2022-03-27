Arjun, Harsha and Gukesh emerge joint leaders at Delhi International Open Chess

New Delhi, March 27, 2022

Top seed and national champion Arjun Erigaisi along with compatriots Harsha Bharathakoti and D Gukesh led the table with seven points at the end of the eighth round of the 19th edition of Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess tournament here on Sunday.

The eighth round witnessed fierce battles which produced decisive results on the top six boards as Erigaisi annihilated former national champion Lalith Babu M R in 28 moves arrived out of Scotch game while Harsha shocked second seed Grandmaster Pavel Ponkratov of Russia with light colour pieces in a Semi-Slav game after 58 moves.

Meanwhile, the youngest Indian in history to secure the Grandmaster title D Gukesh joined the Telangana duo of Arjun and Harsha at leader board after beating Karthik Venkataraman with dark colour pieces in a Queen’s Gambit Declined game that lasted just 29 moves.

Defending champion Abhijeet Gupta along with fifth seed Sethuraman S P, International Master Neelash Saha and Iranian FIDE Master Kian Seyed Poormosavi are occupying the joint fourth spot with a drift of half point from the leaders. Abhijeet defeated CRG Krishna while Sethu got the better of Ortik Nigmatov of Uzbekistan. Neelash stunned fourth seed Neuris Delgado Ramirez of Paraguay and Poormosavi beat Deepan Chakkaravarthy in the eighth-round encounter.

In the all-important penultimate round tomorrow, Arjun is pitted against Gukesh on the top board while Harsha will fight it out with Saha.

Important Results Round 8 (Indians otherwise stated):

GM Sethuraman S P (6.5) beat Ortik Nigamatov of Uzbekistan (6); GM Abhijeet Gupta (6.5) beat IM Krishna CRG (5.5); IM Neelash Saha (6.5) beat GM Neuris Delgado Ramirez of Paraguay (5.5); IM Vignesh N R (6) drew with GM Visakh N R (6); GM Deepan Chakkravarthy (5.5) lost to FM Poormosavi Seyed Kian (6.5); IM Himal Gusain (6) drew with GM Iniyan P (6); IM Abdisalimov Abdimalik (6) drew with GM Azer Mirzoev of Azerbaijan (6);

GM Mitrabha Guha (5.5) drew with GM Karthikeyan P (6); GM Arjun Kalyan (5.5) drew with Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri (5.5); GM Adham Fawzy (5) lost to FM Aardhya Garg (6); IM Arash Tahbaz of Iran (6) beat Manigandan S S (5); WGM Divya Deshmukh (6) beat Syaamnikhil P (5); FM Aaryan Varshney (5.5) drew with Gholami Orimi Mahdi (5.5); WIM Arpita Mukherjee (5) lost to GM Saptarshi Roy (6);

WGM Srija Seshadri (5.5) drew with IM Shahil Dey (5.5); IM Viani Antonio Dcunha (6) beat FM Siddhant Gaikwad (5); Shiva Pavan Teja Sharma U (5.5) drew with Utsab Chatterjee (5.5); Akshay Borgaonkar (6) beat IM Ratnakaran K (5); Kian Dishank Shah (5) lost to FM Rohith Krishna S (6); GM Masoud Mosadeghpour of Iran (5.5) beat Pravin Shawn (5); IM Sayantan Das (5.5) beat Vinayak Kulkarani (5.5); GM Rios Christhian Camilo (5.5) beat WIM Michelle Catherina P (5.5).

