Arjun Deshwal's superlative performance helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register big win

Hyderabad, November 20, 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers put up a clinical performance to defeat U.P. Yoddhas 42-29 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Arjun Deshwal emerged as the best player for the Pink Panthers with a whopping 19 points in the game.

Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari picked up raid points as the Jaipur Pink Panthers took the lead at 4-0 in the 4th minute. The Panthers tackled Rohit Tomar, soon after, and reduced the Yoddhas to just two members on the mat.

Moments later, the Panthers tackled Surender Gill and inflicted an all out to take a massive lead at 10-3. Jaipur's defense unit led by Ankush continued to shine as the Pink Panthers attained a stronghold of the match at 13-3 in the 10th minute.

Pardeep Narwal effected a couple of fantastic raids, but Deshwal continued to pick up raid points from the other side to help Jaipur stay in the lead at 14-7. Tomar tried to pull the momentum towards the Yoddhas, but Reza Mirbagheri stood tall for the Panthers as they extended their lead at 18-8 in the 17th minute. Tomar found it difficult to breach his opponent's defense, which allowed the Jaipur side to lead at 22-10 at the end of the first half.

The Pink Panthers rode on the momentum and inflicted an all out in the opening minutes of the second half. The Jaipur defense proved to be too strong for the Yoddhas as they failed to effect raids consistently.

Later on, Narwal pulled off a couple of magnificent raids, but the Yoddhas were too far behind the Pink Panthers at 16-32 in the 30th minute. However, Narwal continued to pick up raid points and reduced the Jaipur side to just two members on the mat.

Moments later, the Yoddhas tackled Deshwal and carried out an all out, but the Jaipur side still had a comfortable lead at 34-21. The Yoddhas tried to reduce the deficit through raider James Kamweti in the last few minutes of the match, but it was too big a mountain to climb as the Panthers eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

