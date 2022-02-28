Arjun and Gukesh share lead in National Chess Championship

Kanpur, February 28, 2022

Young Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi (Telangana) and D Gukesh (TN) with 5.5 points each shared the lead at the end of sixth round matches of the MPL 58th Senior National Chess Championship here at Ganges on Monday.

Playing with light colour pieces in Two Knights Game, Arjun outwitted Commonwealth champion GM Abhijeet Gupta (PSPB) in 46 moves while Gukesh halted the impressive show of IM Koustav Chatterjee in 61 moves arrived out of Rossolimo variation of Sicilian Defence to join Arjun at the top of the points table.

In other important encounters in the sixth round, top seed B Adhiban (PSPB) split the point with former champion and teammate Lalith Babu M R while defending champion Aravindh Chithamabaram got the better of IM Aronyak Ghosh and GM Aryan Chopra (Delhi) beat IM Ravi Teja (Railways ).

Aryan Chopra, Lalith Babu, Aravindh Chithambaram, Mitrabha Guha and Iniyan P are now occupying the second spot with 5 points.

Mitrabha and Iniyan defeated Vignesh N R of Railways and Shreyansh Daklia of Chhattisgarh, respectively, in the sixth round matches.

Seventh round matches of this Rupees 30 lakh prize money event sponsored by MPL Sports Foundation are in progress at the time of report.

Other results:

Round – 6: GM Deep Sengupta (4.5) drew with IM Sayantan Das (4.5); Shreyansh Daklia (4) lost to GM Iniyan P (5); GM Mitrabha Guha (5) beat IM Vignesh N R (4); GM Harsha Bharathakoti (4.5) drew with GM Laxman RR (4.5); GM Abhimanyu Puranik (4) drew with Sambit Panda (4.5); IM Srihari L R (4) drew with GM Sethuraman S P (4); IM Sidhant Mohapatra (3.5) lost to GM Visakh N R (4.5);

Utsab Chatterjee (4.5) beat GM Arjun Kalyan (3.5); IM Anuj Shrivatri (4) drew with GM Swapnil Dhopade (4); IM Aditya Mittal (4.5) beat FM Ayush Sharma (3.5).

