Anurag Thakur launches Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 to celebrate 75 years of Independence

New Delhi, August 14, 2021

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur launched the nationwide Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 on Friday as part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of Indian Independence.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (MoS) Nisith Pramanik, Secretary Sports, Ravi Mittal and Secretary, Youth Affairs Usha Sharma were present on the occasion.

While the Union Minister flagged off the Freedom Run from Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and participated in the Freedom Run at the stadium, the event was also held at 75 other locations across the country, including iconic spots such as the Cellular Jail in Port Blair; Kaza Post in LahaulSpiti; Mumbai’s Gateway of India and the Attari Border in Punjab among many others.

Thakur administered the Fitness Pledge to make New India a Fit India by participating in the Freedom Run. He, along with the participants, sang the national anthem at the launch of the run.

The event was kicked off by the Culture Ministry putting up a "Mashal" (torch) dance performance celebrating the valour of the freedom fighters followed by the ministers’ virtual interaction with the members of the armed and paramilitary forces and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) volunteers across the country. The Ministers lauded the armed forces for not only protecting the country but also encouraging the youth to take up fitness as a regular part of their lives.

Interacting with participants at various locations across the country, the Sports Minister said the Freedom Run would also connect the country with the heroes of the freedom struggle.

“In the next 25 years what shape and direction our nation will take depend upon how fit we are. A youthful mind, body and soul are key drivers of a healthy and fit India. Only a ‘Fit India’ will make a ‘Hit India’," Thakur said. He urged every citizen to become a part of the movement.

“The Prime Minister has exhorted all to make ‘Fit India’ a ‘Jan Andolan’ which is possible only through the people’s participation. I urge everyone to choose a place and pace of their liking and become a part of this historic movement,” he added.

While interacting with SSB personnel from Assam, Thakur said that as India is celebrating 75 years of independence, people from 75 places will join the movement and reach every person.

During the interaction with BSF personnel who joined from the Attari border, he asked them to take the "Fit India" movement to every village. CRPF personnel joined from Azad Park in Allahabad.

Prominent people, Public Representatives, PRI leaders, social workers, sportspersons, media personalities, doctors, farmers and Army personnel were being requested to participate, encourage and motivate the people at various levels. Events were being organized physically and on virtual platforms across the country while strictly following the COVID-19 protocols.

