Amandeep, Vani share lead on first day of 9th leg of Hero WPGT

Gurugram, December 16, 2020

In-form Amandeep Drall and strong contender Vani Kapoor returned iidentical one-under 71 cards to share the lead at the end of the first round of the ninth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Classic Golf & Country Club here on Wednesday.

The day's proceedings started two hours and 10 minutes late due to morning fog and Vani finished her round almost an hour before Drall birdied the final hole to end the day as joint leader.

Drall, who took the winner’s cheque despite finishing second behind amateur Sneha Singh in the seventh leg, won the eighth leg last week. Now in the ninth leg she shares the lead with Vani Kapoor, from whom she took over the lead in the Hero Order of Merit.

Drall, who has been playing extremely well since the re-start of the Hero WPGT two weeks ago, started disastrously with a double bogey on the Par-4 first. She birdied the fifth but gave away a shot on sixth and parred next three holes to turn in two-over. On the back nine, she played flawlessly and had three birdies on the 12th, 14th and 18th to card 71.

While Drall had a great run on the back nine, Kapoor, who did not have a good time in the last two events, had a bogey on third. She, however, birdied fifth, eighth and ninth to turn in 2-under. A series of pars interrupted by a bogey on 17th meant she finished the day at one-under 71.

As the players approach the grand finale of the year 2020, Ridhima Dilawari also found some form with an even par 72 and was sole third. She had five birdies against five bogeys. while Tvesa Malik and Hitaashee Bakshi shot 73 each to be tied-fourth.

Hitaashee Bakshi started with three bogeys but ended with four birdies in the stretch between 13th and 17th and shot 73. Tvesa Malik had two birdies on either side of the course and five bogeys in her 73.

Amateurs Hunar Mittal and Avani Prashanth carded 74 each as did the experienced Diksha Dagar to share the sixth place, while six players, Pranavi Urs, Asmitha Sathish, Rhea Jha, Lakhmehar Pardesi, Neha Tripathi and amateur Nayanika Sanga were all bunched at Tied-ninth with scores of 75 each.

NNN