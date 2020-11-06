All-round Holder, Williamson lead SRH to 6-wkt win over RCB

Abu Dhabi, November 6, 2020

Kane Williamson's 33rd T20 half-century and an all-round masterclass from Jason Holder helped SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Friday.

SRH now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday while RCB's quest for a maiden title in 13 attempts remains unfulfilled. The final is to be played on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 132, Williamson and Holder put up an unbeaten 65-run stand for the fifth wicket to take their team to victory after Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa brought RCB back into the game following a dismal show with the bat.

Siraj got the big wicket of SRH captain David Warner and his opening partner Shrivats Goswami, standing in for the injured Wriddhiman Saha.

Williamson was unbeaten on 50 off 44 balls while Holder, who hit the winning runs with his third four of the innings, was on 24 off 20 balls. SRH ended their innings on 132/4 in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, Holder picked three wickets as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 131/7 wickets in their 20 overs.

Most of RCB's runs came through the blade of AB de Villiers, who scored 56. He was dismissed by an inch-perfect yorker from Thangarasu Natarajan that took out his middle stump.

RCB captain Virat Kohli opened the innings with Devdutt Padikkal with Josh Philippe dropped and Aaron Finch batting No. 3. The experiment didn't produce results as Kohli and fellow opener Devdutt Padikkal fell within the first four overs while Finch departed having made a 30-ball 32.

Holder was the man who took out the openers while Finch fell to Shahbaz Nadeem. Holder also dismissed Shivam Dube while Rashid Khan went wicketless but conceded just 22 runs in his four overs.

Brief scores: RCB 131/7 wkts in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 56, Aaron Finch 32; Jason Holder 3/25) lost to SRH 132/4 in 19.4 overs (Kane Williamson 50, Jason Holder 24; Mohammed Siraj 2/28) by 6 wkts

IANS